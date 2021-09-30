Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Announce $2.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.25 and the lowest is $1.90. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $43.07 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

