Brokerages Expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.13. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLNT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.55. 671,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,662. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.80. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $57.90 and a 52 week high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.39, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.