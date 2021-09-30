Brokerages Expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Will Post Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.07. Ulta Beauty reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.57 to $15.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $17.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.35. 426,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,037. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $367.37 and its 200-day moving average is $341.81.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

