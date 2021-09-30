Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target at $123.47

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Argus increased their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.87. 7,886,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $121.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

