Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target at $3,092.43

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,092.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,690.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,804.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2,522.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,436.00 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total transaction of $39,433,371.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,718 shares of company stock valued at $406,270,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

