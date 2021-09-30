Brokerages Set Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Price Target at $233.80

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.80.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $197.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.63. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $143.75 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

