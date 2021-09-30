Brokerages Set Diageo plc (LON:DGE) PT at GBX 3,664.38

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,664.38 ($47.88).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Diageo alerts:

DGE opened at GBX 3,644.50 ($47.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,534.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,383.60. The stock has a market cap of £85.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 44.59 ($0.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, for a total transaction of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.