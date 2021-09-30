Brokerages Set F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $12.82

Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 15.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,105,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 150,108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $611,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in F.N.B. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

