Brokerages Set Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Price Target at $8.57

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.57.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE:FRO opened at $9.03 on Monday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.