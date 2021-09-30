Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $180.81

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.02. 1,062,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,546. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.91 and a 200-day moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.