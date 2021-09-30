Brokerages Set Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) PT at $48.27

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Cowen lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE SPR opened at $45.70 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.09.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 52.84% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,263,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $52,209,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 775,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after acquiring an additional 725,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

