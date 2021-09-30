Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Price Target at $17.19

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock valued at $446,788. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in The Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Macerich during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.33. 1,826,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,535. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. The Macerich has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

