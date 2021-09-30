Brokers Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the period. 62.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

