Brokers Issue Forecasts for WestRock’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. WestRock’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WRK opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $62.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in WestRock during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

