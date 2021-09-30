Brokers Offer Predictions for Sumitomo Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.37 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Sumitomo stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,427,000.00 and a beta of 0.80. Sumitomo has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation and Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media and Digital, Living Related and Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical and Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

