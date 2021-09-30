Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Holdings Lowered by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314,592 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Brooks Automation worth $72,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.87. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,697. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $110.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.