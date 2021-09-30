Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 757,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 314,592 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Brooks Automation worth $72,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,517,000 after acquiring an additional 49,238 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,284,000 after buying an additional 426,404 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,507,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after buying an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,223,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $455,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,422 shares of company stock worth $2,591,240. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRKS stock traded up $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $104.87. 2,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,697. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.92. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Research analysts predict that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

