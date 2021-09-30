BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Stock Position Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,969,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 949,445 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.05% of BRP Group worth $52,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in BRP Group by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $32.87. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,113. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BRP Group news, Director Jay A. Cohen bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRP Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BRP Group Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.