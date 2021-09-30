Bryan E. Giles Sells 2,165 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $42,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.04 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 86,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mission Produce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

