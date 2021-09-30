BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given a C$5.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been assigned a C$5.25 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.20 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

Get BSR Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE:ERE.UN traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.35. 86,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,553. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.04 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a market cap of C$387.16 million and a PE ratio of 14.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.