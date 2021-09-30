BTIG Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO)

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $23.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 46.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Vapotherm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,996 shares of company stock worth $887,539 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. RiverVest Venture Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 614,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

