Bunzl’s (BZLFY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.03. 17,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,640. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.34.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.