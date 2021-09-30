Bytom Price Reaches $0.0466 on Top Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. Bytom has a total market cap of $74.74 million and approximately $14.45 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00344456 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,702,199,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,605,394,494 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

