C Todd Sparks Sells 6,067 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,042.21.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00.

NASDAQ:TBK opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.65 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 28.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.01.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

