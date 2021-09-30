C Todd Sparks Sells 6,067 Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Stock

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
C Todd Sparks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, C Todd Sparks sold 18,933 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $1,692,042.21.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00.
NASDAQ:TBK opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.05. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.
TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.01.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.
