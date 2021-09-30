Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Position Lessened by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,630.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $152.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.48 and a 52 week high of $168.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day moving average is $141.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

