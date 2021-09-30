Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 693 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSA stock opened at $302.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.12. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

