Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys New Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,152 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after acquiring an additional 252,499 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 165,188 shares during the period.

DK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

