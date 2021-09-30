Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $41.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.