Cambria Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 810,242.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 56,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 236.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 174,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

RRD opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.70. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 117,000 shares of company stock worth $694,480. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

