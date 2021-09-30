Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $114,000 Investment in Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,285,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $6,234,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the second quarter worth $2,687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $2,599,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients during the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTO opened at $4.76 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $298.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.98 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Alto Ingredients, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alto Ingredients from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

