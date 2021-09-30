Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,995 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,163,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 131,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,152 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

