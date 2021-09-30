Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 57,978 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 251.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,978 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $148,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the second quarter worth $399,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAV stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

