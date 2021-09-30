Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 239.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $126.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $133.48.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

