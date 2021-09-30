Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 122.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $73.55 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

OMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

