Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 62.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 80.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 62.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

NYSE:PNR opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

