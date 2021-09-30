Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 158,807 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,857,774 shares.The stock last traded at $21.21 and had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.75.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $5,131,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,472,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,684,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.5% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 251,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

