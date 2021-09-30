Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.31.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$16.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.10. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.31. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$11.20 and a 1 year high of C$17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

