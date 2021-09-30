Canaccord Genuity Boosts Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $515.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Generac stock opened at $406.53 on Thursday. Generac has a 1-year low of $187.76 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Generac by 3.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

