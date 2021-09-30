Canaccord Genuity Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMU.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.42.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

