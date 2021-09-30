Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF)

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gran Colombia Gold (OTC:TPRFF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gran Colombia Gold stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $6.61.

Gran Colombia Gold Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold properties in Colombia. Its operations and projects include Segovia, Marmato, and Zancudo. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

