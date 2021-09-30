Canaccord Genuity Trims Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Target Price to C$5.00

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ATBPF opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66. Antibe Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Antibe Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 265.53%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antibe Therapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

