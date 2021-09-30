Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut Sells 5,000 Shares

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total value of C$217,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,138,049.69.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total value of C$221,550.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 575 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.26, for a total value of C$25,449.50.

On Friday, July 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.32, for a total value of C$221,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.21, for a total value of C$221,050.00.

On Monday, July 5th, Stephen W. Laut purchased 974 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$44.90 per share, with a total value of C$43,732.60.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$19.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. UBS Group lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.93.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

