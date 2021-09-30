Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$46.42 and last traded at C$46.29, with a volume of 1904862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$45.60.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.93.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.96, for a total transaction of C$501,100.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,341,333.44. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,205.

The firm has a market cap of C$54.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

