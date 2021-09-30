CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.65

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.65 and traded as high as C$6.80. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.45, with a volume of 455,992 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBM shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.79.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$555.28 million and a P/E ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.65.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$756.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$773.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile (TSE:DBM)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.