Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,601,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 730,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,743,000 after purchasing an additional 167,552 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.54.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $128.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average of $106.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.94, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $132.37.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $515.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.