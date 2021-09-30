Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,611 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its position in Medallia by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 359,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medallia during the 1st quarter worth about $14,650,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Medallia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,408 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Medallia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,080,819.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $596,214.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,268.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,304 shares of company stock worth $7,780,842 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLA. Citigroup downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.59 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 26th. lowered their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc engages in the provision of customer experience management software. Its products include surveys, CX profiles, CX journeys, action intelligence, and alerts and reporting. The firm also offers CX professionals, EX professionals, account management, contact centers, location-based operations, and research and insights solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.