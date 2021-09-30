Cardano Price Hits $2.10 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.10 or 0.00004837 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a market cap of $67.26 billion and approximately $2.64 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00149913 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.47 or 0.00475515 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015577 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00039195 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00026684 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars.

