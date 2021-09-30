Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $70.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

