Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$300.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark restated an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$226.00 to C$228.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$254.67.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of CJT opened at C$205.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 billion and a PE ratio of 91.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$183.92. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.1700003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total transaction of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.