Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stock Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,266 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after purchasing an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after purchasing an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.